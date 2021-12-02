SUNY Brockport students stage protest as tension rises over racist remarks

BROCKPORT N.Y. (WROC) — After a racist video shared on the social media giant TikTok — allegedly from a SUNY Brockport student — made its rounds on social media, students staged a protest Thursday night.

In addition to the TikTok video, a group of young women say they were yelled at by men in a truck using inappropriate and racial language. They feel the police are not acting on it. But they say the problem goes deeper than those two incidents.

According to Brockport Professor Douglas Thomas, this protest is a build up of a lot of things. Racism he feels runs deep and although he feels this is an excellent school, it has a ways to go in terms of diversity and representation.

The TikTok video is about 10 seconds, and it’s racially insensitive. Thomas says the video by the student is absolutely in poor taste and he’s hoping she makes a public apology.

Tonight SUNY Brockport students are gathered for a protest after a racist video by a student was put online. They are calling for more diversity and inclusion at the school @Brockport pic.twitter.com/rfZIAFA83X — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 3, 2021

The Chief Diversity Officer here at Brockport, Damita Davis, like Thomas- says this protest tonight is about a number of incidents.

“Students are upset. They’re upset not only in regards to the recent TikTok video that was posted on social media, but also previous incidents of racism and bias that has taken place over the course of the semester and this is pretty much been the straw that broke the camels back” said Damita Davis.