BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Bottom, who now goes by Jalil Muntaqim, is set to speak at a virtual event as an invited guest of a SUNY Brockport faculty member Wednesday, prompting the college to cancel evening classes and activities.

The event has sparked an ongoing controversy as Bottom was convicted in 1971 in the killing of two New York City Police officers. He spent nearly five decades in prison before being released on parole in 2020.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed last month the state would not be paying speaking fees for the event, but they added a private donor has stepped up to pay the 70-year-old parolee for his appearance.

College officials say Bottom was invited to speak at the school by Dr. Raphael Outland, of the department of counselor education. The school also said they do not support categorizing Bottom as a “political prisoner,” as event organizers originally described him, yet they said they respect the right of faculty members to call him such.

Due to ongoing protests in support of and opposition to the event, SUNY Brockport officials say the campus has engaged with community partners to build a plan that “prioritizes the safety of students, faculty, staff, and campus guests” for Wednesday.

“This event has elicited strong feedback, divergent opinions, and has already spurred protests. We are grateful for the various agencies and partners who will be supporting the safety of our campus,” SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson wrote in part online regarding an update on the event last month.

College officials say “out of an abundance of caution,” all in-person instruction and co-curricular activities will conclude at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Classes that are in progress at that time will end early. In-person classes that begin after 4:50 pm are canceled. This action is taken to help reduce pedestrian and vehicular traffic in advance of the speech and potential protests, officials say.

The event is set to take place virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

