SUNY Brockport holds first vaccine clinic for students

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport is holding its first ever on-campus vaccination clinic, which will run April 13 and 14, on the campus ice arena.

A total of 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to students by SUNY Brockport nursing student volunteers under supervision. Officials with the school system say this is all an effort to turn a new page and get back on campus fully in the fall.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the plan right now is to bring students back 100% for in-person learning in the fall, across the board for every SUNY school. Local SUNY schools in Brockport and Geneseo are feeling optimistic about those plans — by following state and federal guidance, they say it can be done.

A major contributor for that optimism is a high level of enthusiasm among students about getting the vaccine. So much so, that Malatras says he doesn’t think a mandate is in the equation right now.

“Those slots were really indicative of the fact that students are eager and excited to get vaccinated and we are excited to have more of them vaccinated in the coming weeks and months,” said SUNY Brockport communications officer John Follaco.

SUNY Brockport isn’t the only local school to hold a vaccination clinic — St. John Fisher and Nazareth college, while not SUNY, are doing vaccine clinics of their own also with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.