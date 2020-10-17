SUNY Brockport creating intercultural center

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – As part of SUNY Brockport’s ongoing effort to make its campus more inclusive, the college is creating an intercultural center.

The center will be “dedicated to providing students from underrepresented groups, and their allies, with opportunities for leadership development, celebration, collaboration, education and reflection on a range of issues related to inclusive excellence.”

The center is being named after Joey Jackson, a Brockport alumnus and CNN legal analyst who donated the funds needed to start the center.

“You know we are in really difficult and trying times where people are at odds with each other, we have a country divided, gross disrespect in general, not everywhere of course fortunately so to have an intercultural center where you can bring people together, where you can respect different views, where you can be respectful of different religions, ethnicity, different types of speech patterns or accents, whatever it is, so the essence of it is to bring people together no matter who you pray to, no matter who you love, no matter who you are and I think that’s who I was as a student and I think that’s who I am as a person and that’s what I’ve preached of course to my family, so I think that’s the essence of it so it meets that mandate, I’m going to be very pleased moving forward,” Jackson told News 8.

The school promises a nationwide search for a center coordinator in the spring.