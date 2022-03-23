BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson announced Wednesday that an upcoming controversial event scheduled to take place on campus has been moved to a virtual format.

Convicted cop-killer Jalil Muntaqim, formally known as Anthony Bottom, was due to speak at SUNY Brockport on April 6th.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed Tuesday the state would not be paying speaking fees for the event, but they added a private donor has stepped up to pay the 70-year-old parolee for his appearance.

College officials say Bottom was invited to speak at the school by Dr. Raphael Outland, of the department of counselor education. The school also said they do not support categorizing Bottom as a “political prisoner,” as event organizers originally described him, yet they respect the right of faculty members to call him such.

In a message Wednesday, President Macpherson wrote:

“Dear Brockport Community:

The safety and security of our community is always our top priority. To help mitigate any potential security concerns around the Jalil Muntaqim event, we are engaging with key partners to build a plan that prioritizes the safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus guests.

With that goal in mind, we have decided to move this event to a virtual format. Details for the virtual program will be shared when they are finalized.

This event has elicited strong feedback, divergent opinions, and has already spurred protests. We are grateful for the various agencies and partners who will be supporting the safety of our campus during the upcoming days and weeks.

We urge students, faculty, and staff to engage in meaningful conversations about this situation.

I appreciate your continued commitment to critical conversations and respectful dialogue.

Sincerely,

President Macpherson”

SUNY Brockport officials have said this event is about exercising academic freedom, adding that they are committed to the expression of various viewpoints.

