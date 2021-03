BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport said all classes for Friday are cancelled due to a power outage, the school announced on Twitter.

UPDATED ALERT: Due to the loss of power on the north side of campus, ALL Friday classes are cancelled.



Significant repair work needed to restore power to north campus.



Please check your Brockport email for more information. — SUNY Brockport (@Brockport) March 12, 2021

According to the tweet, the school loss power on the north side of campus and “significant” repair work needs to be done to restore power.

Students are instructed to check their Brockport emails for more information.