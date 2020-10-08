SUNY Brockport administrator retaliated against employee who filed discrimination complaint, report says

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A SUNY Brockport administrator retaliated against an employee who previously filed a discrimination complaint, and “a shift in culture is sorely needed,” according to a panel’s review of the case.

Vicki Elsenheimer is the executive assistant to Mike Andriatch, the Vice President for Advancement at SUNY Brockport. Last October, Elsenheimer filed charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the university, saying she was discriminated against by Andriatch, and “passed up for a title promotion because of her race.”

A SUNY-formed Tripartite Panel conducted an extensive review of the case, and their investigation yielded a 59-page report that included records and witness interviews. SUNY Chancellor Designee, Theresa Miller published a statement about the panel’s investigation which concluded the evidence “supports a finding of retaliation.”

On discrimination, Miller says the panel was unable to reach a consensus on on the claim of disparate treatment based on race. Although no consensus on discrimination was reached, Miller said: “Though the Complainant’s race-based complaint due to title did not rise to the legal standard of disparate treatment as determined by the Panel, the culture of the environment does not appear to be inclusive per the panel’s summary.”

In her statement, Miller said she found what transpired “demonstrates a lack of cultural competence and sensitivity that is characteristic of a workplace lacking inclusive values and practices.”

Elsenheimer claimed that all administrative assistants received promotion level title changes, except for her, which was the focus of her EEOC claim.

The panel recommended that Dr. Rodmon King, Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Oswego conduct mediation and training with Andriatch, Elsenheimer, and other colleagues with the goal of increasing cultural competency, educating on inclusive values, while creating an inclusive climate. Dr. King is currently consulting on a special assignment at SUNY Brockport to advise on diversity, equity, and inclusion, under the authority of the SUNY Chancellor’s office. Miller’s statement said Dr. King’s mediation and training take place no later than the end of the year.

“A shift in culture is sorely needed,” the statement said. Miller wrote that Andriatch was told to not treat Elsenheimer differently after she filed the complaint, but the investigation found that he seemed to avoid her altogether.

“Avoidance in this context is not leadership,” Miller said. “And by treating the Complainant [Elsenheimer] differently, Respondent [Andriatch] created a risk of liability on the part of the university.”

The panel recommended an external body to examine culture of the Division of Advancement, including a complete pay review to ensure equity in the division, with a focus on race and gender. This review is to occur within the next six months.

The panel also concluded that the HR processes involved in this case were “underdeveloped, inconsistent, and lacked clear direction.” According to the summary, SUNY’s Office of General Counsel is currently working “to improve discrimination complaint investigation procedures across the SUNY system.”

Lastly, the statement recommended that a letter of expectation be placed in Andriatch’s personnel file that explains specific expectations “if he is to remain in leadership on the Brockport campus.”

Tammy Gouger, SUNY Brockport Assistant Director of Human Resources, and Affirmative Action Officer, also reviewed the case. Her informal investigation concluded that Elsenheimer’s complaints were unfounded.

SUNY Brockport officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

News 8 WROC has submitted FOIL requests on documents pertaining to this case, including the full 59-page panel report.

SUNY chancellor designee statement

Gouger’s letter to Elsenheimer

