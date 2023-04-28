BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new survey released by SUNY schools shows nearly 40% of their students reported they couldn’t afford food.

In response, SUNY Brockport held a “Stomp Out Hunger” event Friday to raise awareness and provide access to resources.

Foodlink’s mobile food market was on campus. The school says this was a grassroots project.

“This is all around volunteer,” SUNY Brockport President Heidi McPherson said. “Our auxiliary services are volunteering some funds towards students; we’re also asking our facility and staff to volunteer funds towards our students. We’ve worked closely with Foodlink and our food shelf to make sure that students are aware of the services that they have.”

SUNY Brockport is looking to make this a regular event on campus.