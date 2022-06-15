EAST BETHANY, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row, Genesee County Parks Department has teamed up with United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) to provide sunscreen to park-goers that may have forgotten some.

Over 4,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed annually with melanoma, the most common skin cancer.

To try and help lower that number UMMC and Genesee County Parks Department have placed five new sunscreen dispensers around Genesee County Park and Forest in East Bethany.

Last year, the program also brought five dispensers to the DeWitt Park Recreation Area in Batavia, which are continuing to be maintained this year.

Genesee County Park and Forest brings in over 30,000 visitors annually to its trails, pavilions, playgrounds, and Interpretive Nature Center.

The expansion was possible thanks to funding from Health Research, Inc. and the New York State Department of Health.

“Skin cancer is the country’s most commonly diagnosed cancer,” Laurie Ferrando, UMMC’s Healthy Living Manager, stated in a press release. “By putting these sunscreen dispensers in our local parks, we are making sun protection in outdoor settings more accessible.”