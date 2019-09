ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday is the final ROC The Falls event of the season. In advance of the celebration, hosted by Genesee Brewery and the City of Rochester, brewery employees are going to take the day off.

They're not going to be relaxing on their off-day though. Instead, 300+ employees will plant more than 1,000 new seedlings to help create a small forest on an old vineyard, in a partnership with The Nature Conservancy and Cumming Nature Center.