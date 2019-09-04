Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Here’s your Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, September 4.

Students who haven’t been vaccinated have 14 days from the start of school to prove they received the first dose of each. They must make appointments for the next round within month. Lawmakers did away with religious exemptions for vaccines in June,

AAA’s annual “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign aims to remind drivers to be extra vigilant now that there are students and school buses to account for while on the road. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says extra patrols will be out for the next few weeks enforcing school traffic laws.

The first day of class brings a renewed call for parents to be aware that teen vaping use continues to rise. Vaping has become an epidemic in schools and many districts have had to alter their school rules to account for E-cigarettes, which can be easily hidden. Many of the devices look like flash drives or other common items.

Developers are moving closer to putting in a high-end apartment complex along the southern shore of Irondequoit Bay. Current plans for the development along Empire Boulevard show a four-story building with 95 high-end units. Businesses surrounding the proposed development say they would welcome the new customers.

Scattered showers and thundery downpours moving through this morning put on a decent light show and produced some beneficial rainfall for the parched water table. Pockets of heavier rain should be accounted for as you bring the kids to the bus stop this morning. Those areas of rain won’t last and should be largely gone by late morning allowing us to enjoy a dry afternoon.