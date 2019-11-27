Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

More than 26 million passengers will fly between November 22 and December 2, according to the transportation security administration, and The Greater Rochester International Airport is gearing up for the expected crowds.

Officials with the airport say the staff is at full capacity.

U.S. health officials on Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine.

Officials urged Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown.

17-year-old William Larson, jr. is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

A video of troopers interviewing Larson was shown in the court. In the video, Larson told troopers his dad shot his mother at their home in Clarksville.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service say a cyber crime group stole credit card information from DiBella’s Sub shops.

A DiBella’s statement says the FBI told them about the incident in August of 2018. Investigators blame the sophisticated cyber-crime syndicate called FIN7.

The company says it has no way of knowing whose cards were compromised, but it may have happened between March and December of 2018.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, Democrats announced Tuesday, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible vote on actual charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The Judiciary panel scheduled the hearing as the separate Intelligence Committee released two last transcripts from its depositions, including from a White House budget official who detailed concerns among colleagues as Trump ordered them, through intermediaries, to put a hold on military aid to Ukraine.

Starting on Wednesday evening, members of the Rochester Police Department will visiting The Golisano Children’s Hospital to say goodnight to the patients during the holiday season.

Officers will line up their patrol cars next to the children’s hospital where they will flash their lights.

More often than not warmth in Western New York is accompanied by stiff winds. That will be the case today as we make a run at 60 degrees today.

Showers will head our way this morning. The earlier you leave to embark on your Thanksgiving travel, the better off you’ll be, as the wind will increase through the afternoon.