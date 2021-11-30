Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Tuesday is Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s final day in office.

Warren’s resignation, part of a plea deal she agreed to last month, takes effect December 1, at which time Deputy Mayor James Smith will be sworn in as acting mayor. Although his term will last only a month, Smith says he’s prepared to take on the mayoral duties he’s facing.

“We are at a crossroads in our community,” Smith said. “There’s obviously a transition coming with a new mayor and we have sort of an added wrinkle now, but you know, I signed up for this when I signed up for all of it. I believe I have a duty and I intend to carry that out.”

Mayor-elect, and current City Councilman, Malik Evans, will be sworn in on January 1, 2022, after handedly defeating Warren in June’s Democratic primary. Evans was unopposed in November’s General Election.

Warren served as mayor since January 2014, and was re-elected in 2017.

It’s Giving Tuesday!

For more than a decade, the United Way of Greater Rochester has been helping local non-profits raise money for those in need.

The 11th annual “ROC the Day” even twill support more than 500 organizations while encouraging people to help fund programs in our area.

People can donate online to directly support a local non-profit of their choosing.

Last year, more than $1 million was raised for those in need.

An officer blocking traffic from the scene of a crash on Lake Avenue in Rochester was injured Monday, when another car crashed into his patrol vehicle.

According to police, officers blocked Lake Avenue at Harding Road and at Boxart Street due to a crash in the roadway. While an officer sat in his car on the Boxart Street side of the roadblock, police say another vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the driver side of the patrol car.

Police say the impact pushed the patrol car 20 yards down the road.

The officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested by New York State Police for driving under the influence of drugs.

A convenience store employee was stabbed to death Monday morning on the city’s northwest side, Rochester police officials say.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino, officers were called the convenience store, located in the 400 block of Lake Avenue, for the report of an altercation around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Lovett, 59, dead from apparent stab wounds.

Police said one person was detained in connection to this investigation. The suspect, 29-year-old Jamie Lynn Prescott, was arrested and charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree. They are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Lovett and Prescott were acquaintances, and the stabbing happened after an argument at the scene.

This is Rochester’s 77th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in city history.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say there is no threat to students after an active burglary investigation led deputies to a Hilton school bus Monday morning.

Authorities said Monday that deputies were responding to multiple larceny and burglary calls in the area of Collamer Road and Summertime Trail in Hilton. According to the MCSO, five to six young men were seen running through backyards in the neighborhood.

Investigators say deputies arriving at the scene around 4:00 a.m. found multiple sets of footprints leading to a number of vehicles in the community. They also found a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Town of Henrietta.

Deputies searching the area saw two young men, who investigators say fled on foot. They were detained after a K-9 was brought in to track them. Three more men were arrested in the area a short time later.

Police say one of the suspects was bitten by the K-9 and taken to Unity Hospital for treatment.

Monday evening, police identified the suspects as Tinos McBride, 19; Trevor Gulley, 18; Trevon Burkett, 20, a 15-year-old juvenile; and a 17-year-old juvenile; all from the City of Rochester. They have been charged with multiple counts of Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny.

During the search, investigators say they received a 911 call suggesting one of the suspects boarded a Hilton Central School District bus. Police say, “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office worked with Hilton district officials to ensure no students got off the buses. Authorities later determined there was no suspect onboard any of the Hilton school buses.

Officials say they determined there was no threat to the students, and they proceeded with their school day as usual.

The Tap and Mallet pub on Gregory Street in Rochester will close for business in the new year.

According to a Facebook post from the business, its last day of operations will be December 31.

“When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy,” the post reads. “We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders.”

Changes have been made in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those with disabilities or older adults living in New York.

On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes in SNAP to further assist individuals who fall into these categories.

This included simplifying the SNAP application, extending the duration that households can receive benefits before recertification and eliminating the interview requirement during the recertification process. According to Gov. Hochul, these changes aim to encourage these individuals to enroll in the program.

“New York’s senior and disabled communities were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to food insecurity in some cases and exacerbating it in others,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Allowing easier access to SNAP benefits for these groups will help alleviate this stress.”

Gov. Hochul added that a leading reason for lower participation in SNAP is the length and complexity of the application. The regular application includes nine pages of questions and information that determine a household’s eligibility.

To increase accessibility, the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer a simplified SNAP application. Households are now required to only complete a single sheet application to apply or recertify for benefits.

The Governor stated that because many older adults and those with disabilities live on fixed incomes, less information is typically required to verify eligibility and calculate benefits.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 7 new deaths.

Those newly reported deaths happened between November 12 and November 21. County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,492 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 484 new cases were reported Thursday, 356 new cases were reported Friday, 252 new cases were reported Saturday, and 372 new cases were reported Sunday. That information was released Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The county is now averaging 378 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.8%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 429 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, including 104 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on November 22, 483,322 county residents are fully vaccinated and 527,522 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.9% of the county population.

This next batch of snow will come from yet another clipper system that will bring a broken batch of snow showers with a very manageable, accumulating snow on the order of a trace to an inch at best.

There may be a brief whitening on the ground and roadways with a few slick spots possible for the morning drive, but snow showers become scattered for the afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing with relatively minimal impacts overall.

Highs on Tuesday make it into the upper 30s to near 40° with another batch of snow mixing with a few raindrops Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best spots to see decent accumulating snows will be across the immediate south and east ends of the Great Lakes while the rest stay relatively quiet through Thursday.

Temperatures rise to near 40° once again for the first day of December on Wednesday with clouds and mostly quiet skies across WNY. Our next system will bring a surge of even milder air with highs near 50° and a batch of rain showers that will quickly melt any leftover snow on the ground. Winds will be gusty at times out of the southwest around 20-30+ mph ahead of this system. Winds shift more northwesterly into Friday with cold air following closely behind. This will spark a few lake effect snow showers as we close out the week.

Next weekend looks cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and our eyes are watching for a possible system to bring either a more significant snow, or a wintry mix to the region on Monday of next week. We’ll have to get closer to iron out those details as they unfold with more model data coming in. Stay tuned!