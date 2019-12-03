Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

The Albion central school district Board of Education met Monday to talk about security plans following an alleged school threat that was stopped by law enforcement.

An alleged school threat made by students in the Albion Central School District was still on the mind of some parents at this board of education meeting. The students were caught before anything happened, but parents like Kelly Brannan still feel the trama from the potential threat.

A downtown protest and a public hearing couldn’t prevent the controversial police harassment bill.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed the bill into law Monday.

Hours before Dinolfo signed the bill, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County Office Building in Rochester to voice their opposition to the controversial bill, which was the subject of a public hearing following the demonstration.



One person is dead and two others were injured following a Monday afternoon crash in Gates.

Officials say a car left the road and hit a tree after going into a ravine around 12:30 p.m. near Route 531 and 490 split.

The passengers in the vehicle had to be extracted. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other passengers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what officials call “serious” injuries.

Police will boost patrols in Irondequoit on Tuesday after an East Irondequoit student was approached by a suspicious man.

According to the district’s Facebook page, on Monday just before 3 p.m., a female middle school student was approached by a man driving a white van.

The man tried to get her into the van, but she refused and he drove away.

The Canandaigua Police Department and state police will hold a press conference regarding a car fire that happened over the weekend.

The press conference will take place at the State Troopers Headquarters in Canandaigua at 10:30 a.m.

Genesee Brewery will start building its famous keg tree.

The lighting of the tree will take place this Friday. The party will be from 5 until 9 p.m. and will include local food trucks and the return of the keg tree ale.

This will be the brewery’s sixth year of the famous keg tree.

There’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and now, it’s Giving Tuesday.

And here — ROC the Day

For the ninth annual ROC The Day, people in the community can support all of the non-for-profit organizations doing great work in the Greater Rochester area.

Roc the Day is powered by the United Way of Greater Rochester.

Donations can be made at ROCtheDay.org.

Three headliners have been announced for next year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

Spyro Gyra on Tuesday, June 23.

The Garth Fagan Dance on Wednesday, June 24.

Nile Rodgers & Chic on Friday, June 26.

The winter storm has departed leaving in its wake anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the Rochester area.

SLICK SPOTS: Areas of black ice formed in the overnight owing to a clearing sky and rapidly dropping temperatures into the teens. Be careful on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces this morning. Black ice can be hard to see, so watch your step heading out the door and onto some roadways.

A brief break from the wintry weather arrives today with partial sunshine and temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Scattered shower showers will return later into the night and will continue into Wednesday and Wednesday night. This could bring some additional very minor accumulation, but nothing significant of impact, at least for our viewing area. A few snow showers will be around Thursday and Friday as well.