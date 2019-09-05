Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Good morning! Here are your local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

A search for a missing Wayne County man has been canceled. New York State Police officials say 61-year-old Russell Hoeffner was located by a State Police bloodhound in a ravine and is being treated by EMS. Troopers said 61-year-old Russell Hoeffner went missing on Monday at around 10 a.m.

A state appellate court ruled in favor of the Rochester City School District in its battle against the city of Rochester Wednesday. The city appealed the original decision last month, which also ruled in favor of the RCSD.

The RCSD sued the city to stop a state referendum on a possible state takeover of the district from going on the November ballot.

The court said the referendum the city wants to hold is advisory and has no legal effect. They also said a local government can’t legislate in areas where the state has control.

On this first day of school, some high schoolers in Webster will be getting an extra hour of sleep. A new pilot program aims to find out the pros and cons of starting the school day later. Middle and high schoolers will start classes at 8:45 a.m. rather than 7:30 a.m.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gates firefighter who died this week. Joseph Manuse died suddenly over the weekend. Calling hours will be Monday, September 9 at DiPonzio Funeral Home on Spencerport Road. The funeral will be on September 10 at St. Theodore’s Church.

The Rochester Riverside Hotel will close its doors next year, putting the breaks on a plan to build a performing arts center ton that site. The city has been trying to build a performance arts center downtown for years. The mayor’s office says she’s working with business leaders to revitalize the important location.

The cool feel of Fall will be ours to enjoy this morning. We’re definitely off to a crisp cool start with some towns south of the Thruway and in some low lying locations checking in with lows in the upper 40s.