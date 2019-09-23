Sunrise Smart Start on September 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Catch up on your local headlines in our “Sunrise Smart Start” on Monday, September 23, 2019.

One person is dead after a sedan struck a tree Sunday morning in Rochester on Dewey Avenue at around 9 a.m. Rochester Police officers said the occupants of the vehicle were the driver and one passenger.

Officers said the driver, a 71-year-old man from Rochester, was killed in the crash and the passenger, a 90-year-old woman from Greece, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Congressman Joe Morelle is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Rochester City School District. He calls it a matter of urgency after the district revealed it is in serious financial trouble.

The RCSD Board of Education made public that internal audits revealed overspending in the district’s 2018-19 budget on Friday. Morelle calls the finical deficit alarming. He says since the district gets some of its funding from the federal government, the Department of Justice should investigate.

A Rochester woman was hospitalized Sunday evening after having been stabbed multiple times. Rochester Police officers say the incident took place on Durnan Street. The victim, who’s in her 20s, was transported to URMC and medical personnel said her injuries are not life-threatening. Roman-Negron will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday morning.

A very mild start to the day around 70° as we kick off fall. the autumnal equinox was officially at 3:50 am. We’ve got rain showers hanging to our west and those will be moving through later this morning as a cold front. There will be ample dry time today, but showers will return sometime early in the afternoon that would be worth an umbrella.

Those may come with some gusty winds as cooler air slowly moves across Western New York. We will feel that cooler air heading into the overnight. Temperatures tumble tonight into the middle 50s, although this is still a bit above average for early fall.