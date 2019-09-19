Sunrise Smart Start: Thusrday, September 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Catch up on all your local headlines in the News 8 Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

A robbery suspect, deemed “armed and dangerous” by officials, is now in custody. Brandon Burgess, 28 of Lyons, was apprehended around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in Seneca County. Officials say he was found in a vehicle with another person. At that point, Burgess took off running but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Police in the Town of Greece say a student at Odyssey Academy was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a group of Odyssey students was walking to Greece Olympia for an athletic practice when they were confronted by another group of Greece students in a car. Police are investigating the incident, which they say took place off-campus. They have not released the names of the students involved.

On Wednesday night in Rochester, the Zero Abuse Project partnered with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley to discuss the new Child Victims Act and what it means for victims of sexual abuse. Under the new state law, survivors of child sexual abuse have a one year window to seek justice against either a perpetrator or a negligent institution.

Police in Geneva say they have discovered another incident of racist graffiti in the city.On Sunday, firefighters were called to the Castle Mini Mart on Castle Street for a report of a small fire that had been set in the creek bed that runs underneath the building. While investigating the fire, Geneva police officers discovered several graffiti markings under the building, including one that said “KKK.”

Once again all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes will enjoy the picture of perfection as far as our weather goes for the day today. Day to day warming will continue straight through the weekend with Sunday bringing the pinnacle of the warmth with highs well into the 80s.