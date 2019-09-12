Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, September 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Your local headlines in the News 8 Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Two people who escaped police custody out west, after being arrested in Henrietta, have been recaptured. U.S. Marshals took Blane and Susan Barksdale into custody Wednesday night. They were wanted in connection with the murder of a 72-year-old that occurred in Tuscon, Arizona back in April. They were found in an RV in Henrietta about a month later.

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her infant son in Wayne County has pleaded guilty in connection to their deaths. Alberto Reyes admitted responsibility in the deaths of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old child Owen Hidalgo-Calderon in Sodus last May. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts is holding a press conference today at 11 a.m. to discuss details of the case.

Henrietta will soon be getting another restaurant. A Chick-fil-A has been approved by the town’s planning board. The state approved a green light arrow for traffic at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Marketplace Drive last month. The restaurant will be set up there, where Joe’s Crab Shack once stood. No word yet on when the new restaurant will open.

The earlier arrival of a cold front has shifted the wind direction in our area into the east and northeast allowing drier and much cooler air to work its way in back into Western New York and the Finger Lakes. It’s also sent the focus for any heavier rain into Pennsylvania, and out of our immediate area.