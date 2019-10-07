Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your latest headlines in the “Sunrise Smart Start” on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Rochester, NY ( WROC) – The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a dark Pickup truck after an 11-year-old boy was hit.

The unidentified victim was walking with a relative on Chili Avenue around 10:30 p.m. He is expected to be OK and refused medical attention at the scene.



The driver of the Ford Pickup did not stop and continued north on Chili Avenue. The Pickup is missing a passenger-side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A former athletic trainer accused of rape is due back in court Monday. Police say Austin Pratt had a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 17. The alleged incident happened in Geneseo last year. Pratt will be in federal court for a pre-trial hearing.

Flu season is upon us, and that’s why News 8 is Putting You First with a flu clinic at our station on Monday, October 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A pharmacist and three medical technicians will be here to administer flu shots to people 4 years and older. All you’ll need is your insurance card.

A large swath of rain has moved in from the southwest as a wave of Low pressure ripples along a slow moving front. The axis of this front stretches from the Southern Tier through the Finger Lakes and into the North Country. The morning will feature periods of steady and even heavier rain especially from the Thruway south and east into the Finger Lakes. Up to 1″ of rain is possible in these areas with lesser amounts are expected a further north and west.