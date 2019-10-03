Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your local headlines in our Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Up to $20 million is now available for home owners along the Lake Ontario shoreline who suffered flooding damages in 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Homeowner Recovery Program this week. Primary residences can get up to $50,000 in state funding, if eligible, to help rebuild and reconstruct.

A Rochester 13-year-old and his step-father are accusing Rochester police officers of assault after an incident in which they say they were maced and cuffed.

Officers responded to the Wendy’s on Lake Avenue after reports of a school bus on Thursday, September 19. There is where Rev. Lewis Stewart says 13-year-old Jusemir Mitchell and his step-father Jesse Noble were brutalized by the RPD.

Chris Collins was elected to four terms in Congress, but this week resigned, and then admitted his guilt in an insider trading case. An upcoming pre-sentencing investigation will determine just how drastically his life could change moving forward.

Sentencing guidelines call for Collins to receive about four years in prison, but the judge has discretion to hand the now-convicted felon whatever sentence he feels appropriate. The maximum sentence for each of the two counts Collins pleaded guilty to is five years apiece.

What you see is what you get! Expect a wealth of cloud cover along with areas of light rain to continue as a rather slow moving wave of Low pressure travels along a boundary that will bisect Western New York. As that wave makes an approach from the southwest, some areas well south of the Thruway will see temperatures briefly climb into the 60s. Meanwhile, north of the boundary, it will be a lot cooler with temperatures holding in the 50s and a relentless, raw, damp, and cool northeasterly breeze.