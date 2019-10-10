Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 10, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Here are all your local headlines in the “Sunrise Smart Start” for Thursday morning.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday in the case of the man accused of robbery and murder in 2003. Prosecutors say Richard Wilbern was arrested in 2016, 13 years after the robbery-homicide took place at the Xerox facility in Webster.

During a separate case, investigators were able to use Wilbern’s saliva from an envelope and match it with a genetic sample off of an umbrella left at the scene. In the robbery-homicide, two people inside the credit union were shot — 51-year-old Raymond Batzel of Lima was killed. Joseph Doud was shot in the shoulder, but survived.

The owners of a Henrietta daycare have been arrested after a 1-year-old girl was injured at their business over the summer. The mother of the injured child, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was “horrified.”

“It looked like a handprint in my baby’s leg on top of another opinion that it was a belt mark on her leg,” the mother said.

Investigators say the baby was taken to the hospital with bruises and belt marks on her body. Child Protective Services contacted police after the child was treated at the hospital. More in this exclusive interview in the link above.

Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden is facing up to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud, and pocketing more than $130,000 from a local children’s organization.

In Wednesday’s plea deal, McFadden admitted that he benefited financially from the non-profit Quad A For Kids, a program designed to help kids in the city, funded by private donations and grants. McFadden was the executive director for Quad A For Kids.

Following the plea hearing, McFadden gave a brief statement, but would not answer questions. On top of the potential federal prison sentence, McFadden will pay a fine up to $75,000.

New York state is suing the International Joint Commission for negligence regarding its regulation of Lake Ontario’s water levels.

The announcement was made at Silk O’Loughlin’s in Rochester Wednesday, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined by other federal, state, and local officials. The Governor’s office says that the lawsuit is a result of the IJC’s “mismanagement of Lake Ontario water levels that caused catastrophic damage to shoreline communities.”

Be prepared for another chilly start this morning. Temperatures are again in the the 30s in many spots away from the lakes thanks to radiational cooling overnight. A touch of light frost may greet you in the normal cold spots as you head out the door.