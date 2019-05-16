Sunrise Smart Start on May 16
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Good morning!
Here's your Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
More Stories
-
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's Republican governor signed the most…
-
Rochester Police officers conducted a traffic stop early…
-
Rochester Police officers were called to the area of Chili Avenue and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-