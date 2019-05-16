Local News

Sunrise Smart Start on May 16

Posted: May 16, 2019 07:09 AM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 07:09 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Good morning!

Here's your Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, May 16, 2019. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected