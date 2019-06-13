Local News

Sunrise Smart Start on June 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Good morning!

A few headlines covered Wednesday, June 13:

The Texas police office who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection to a double murder in Sodus is expected to be sentenced today.

A fire around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday has damaged an Irondequoit apartment building, with no injuries to any resident.

A Chili Crime Prevention Workshop is to be held at 7 p.m. in the Chili Town Board meeting room. Sheriff's deputies will be present to answer questions about safety in an effort to counter false information.

