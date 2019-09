ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A team of local architects has won the "Aim for the Sky" competition to re-imagine the Buffalo Skyway Corridor.

The project, called "City of Lights: Re-view Our Waterfront" was proposed by SWBR, Fisher Associates and MRB Group. The idea involves removing the skyway and redistributing traffic over a series of new facilities. A piece of the bridge would also be re-purposed as "Skyway Park" to provide a view and recreational amenities.