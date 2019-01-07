Local News

Sunrise Smart Start on January 7

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 07:06 AM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 07:06 AM EST

Here's your Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 7, 2019.

 

Three people and two dogs safely escaped a house fire on Colvin Street in Rochester. Police are searching for a car that fatally struck a horse in Mendon, and a massive fire killed more than 200 cows in Oneida County. 

