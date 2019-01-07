Sunrise Smart Start on January 7
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Watch: Here's your Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, January 7, 2019.
Three people and two dogs safely escaped a house fire on Colvin Street in Rochester. Police are searching for a car that fatally struck a horse in Mendon, and a massive fire killed more than 200 cows in Oneida County.
