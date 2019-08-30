Sunrise Smart Start: August 30, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Good morning and happy Friday! Here’s your local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

RPD officers are investigating after a body was found in a backyard. The man, in his late teens to early 20s, was discovered around 8 p.m. Thursday in a backyard between Casper and Bay Streets. Police have identified the victim, but they’re still working to notify the family.

An English teacher at Brighton high School is facing accusations from a student that he used a racial slur sevral times in class. The teacher, Jim Quinlisk, is accused of using a word that sounds like the “N-word” while discussing MacBeth aloud last year. A student complained to the school’s assistant principal. Quinlisk will present his defense in about two weeks.

The Monroe Couty Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at the Five Star Bank on Calkins Road that occurred around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they person did not display any weapons during the robbery and left with an unknown amount of cash.

A big win for the developers of the proposed Whole Foods Plaza project in Brighton. The New York State Department of Transportation ruled the development can move forward, following the release of their traffic impact study. The propsed grocery story is expected to go on Mornoe Avenue near Clover Street in Brighton. There are still lawsuits pending that could halt construction.

While Hurricane Dorian is the main weather story nationally, locally we’re seeing pretty quiet weather for the holiday weekend. Friday morning kicks off with a few showers before a generally dry afternoon. Saturday looks like the weather winner of the weekend and Sunday trends a little wetter. As always, check our forecast for what to expect from today’s weather and beyond.