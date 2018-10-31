Sunrise Smart Start: October 31, 2018

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Locals in Brockport held a candlelit vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting last night.

St. Anne's Catholic Church in Rochester to undergo security training for active shooter situations.

News 8 will be hosting a debate for NY's 25th congressional district between Joe Morelle (D) and Jim Maxwell (R). The debate will air tomorrow Nov. 1st, at 7:00 pm on News 8.

NYS Supreme court rules Fantasy Sports gaming that involve money are illegal. The decision is being reviewed.