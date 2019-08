JULY PRECIPITATION: 2.64"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.58"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:03 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 8:28 PM

An area of High pressure continues to supply us with some of the finest summer weather imaginable from hilltop to lakeshore! Temperatures today will top out in the lower and middle 80s with ample sunshine, low humidity, and great visibility. It doesn't really get much better than thisThe weather turns slightly more unsettled as we get through the middle half of the week. The jet stream will take a dip sending a cold front our way which will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The atmosphere will still be on the unstable side on Wednesday allowing for a few showers early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon we can expect an increase in stability and some sunshine. A legitimate cold front crosses the region Thursday that will bring one more threat for showers and thunderstorms. This will be the day there could be a minor severe threat to keep our eyes out for some flash flood concern or gusty wind from storms. It will also make way for a pretty significant cold blast of air going into next weekend. There is pretty high confidence that we'll swing down below average for at least Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 70s and mostly clear skies.