Sunrise Smart Start: October 27, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The previous record for October 26 in Rochester was 1.74″ set back in 1872. On Wednesday it was broken with 1.76″ soaking the area overnight.

“There were very few serious adverse events and no related adverse events and no deaths,” said Dr. William Gruber, the senior vice president of Pfizer vaccine research.

Some advisers expressed concerns over possible side effects and whether vaccinating children will actually reduce transmission rates.

But the panel voted to recommend the vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

Authorities say the death has been ruled as suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is centered around a vehicle near the corner of Brown and Silver Streets.

“He does appear to be the victim of a murder,” Umbrino said. “The victim was found in the vehicle, and we don’t know much beyond that at this point. Once the medical examiner gets here, hopefully we’ll know a little bit more and that can point us in the right direction.”

This is the city’s 66th homicide with Rochester on pace for its deadliest year in history.

According to prosecutors, nine different residents are facing separate drug related charges.

Those charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine — and carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

The investigation concluded that the suspects had been distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout the region.

Investigators said Edwin Wesley, 62, was crossing Main Street on a motorized scooter Saturday when he was hit by a green, mid-1950’s Ford Pickup truck on Main Street.

Wesley succumbed to his injuries shortly after the fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

No charges have been filed. Police said on Monday that they did have a person of interest identified.

Rain drenched Rochester on Tuesday, so bad in fact that it set a record for the most rainfall in over 40 years. Wednesday however is set to dry out majority of the damage, with temperatures back up to mid 50s accompanied by sunny skies.

The Weekend: For better or for worse, Saturday and Sunday are set to bring back dark clouds packed with rain throughout the weekend. Rain will come down and temperatures will hover in the 40s. Fall is here!