Sunrise Smart Start: October 20, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

New York State Police authorities have found Jessica Northrup, 43, who was abducted from Spencerport on Tuesday around 7 p.m. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Ogden Police have advised nearby residents to take shelter.

State Police ask if anyone that has information on this case to call 911 and avoid contact with the vehicle.

Former Northwood Elementary School Principal Kirk Ashton was released from jail Tuesday after making bail.

At least 26 victims have come forward against Ashton. His bail had been lowered multiple times since his arrest, most recently to $100,000, of which Ashton posted Monday.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Ashton will be set up with electronic home monitoring.

Schools in Ontario County are making it easier for children to stay in class if they test negative for COVID-19.

The Victor Central School District has been one of the first to roll out the new testing. In about a week, they already had dozens of staff members and students participate.

“We’ve had over 80 tests administered of students and staff, primarily students. And you know, a large majority of them were able to stay in school because they were negative,” Victor Superintendent said.

The 15 minute tests are provided by Ontario County through a state grant. Districts have hired a nurse to administer and coordinate the testing in nurses offices.

All students who are tested at Ontario County Schools have to have parental permission. If they have been exposed to COVID-19, they will continue to be tested in school until their exposure period is over.

“This isn’t sustainable over the long-term. We need help,” he says.

Stapleton also says in all of this, some referrals are going out up to 100 miles for care. “So this is a big challenge we’re all facing right now, and there’s just a multitude of things happening,” he says.

Also, he’s asking the public’s patience. If you’re seriously ill, you’ll get taken care of right away. If not, it might be a wait. “We will see you… but we just might not be able to see you as fast as we can,” he says.

Authorities say the passenger in Pugh’s vehicle remains hospitalized in “critical, life-threatening condition.” Officials say two of the occupants from the stolen vehicle remain hospitalized as well.

“Tishara was the oldest of the three children I have. I miss her. The kids miss her,” said Gloria. “But God has a better plan and we thank Him for her. But she will be greatly Missed.””

Capt. Umbrino says crime is up significantly this year in Rochester — from homicides, to car thefts.

“Average in Rochester for motor vehicle thefts is 476 for a five year average, last year alone there was 593, this year to date we’re at about 725 motor vehicle thefts,” he said.

Rochester’s 63 homicides so far in 2021 is on pace to become the city’s deadliest year on record.

Wednesday will squeeze out the remainder of the sun with a high of 72 degrees throughout the afternoon. Thursday will bring on the rain while Friday will introduce us to winter-like temperatures.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday will reach Rochester’s first 30 degree weather, while clouds and more precipitation will come together for the weekend.