Sunrise Smart Start: November 2, 2018

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 07:12 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 07:12 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Robert Scott Gaddy, a lobbyist from Rochester is facing federal criminal charges for allegedly bribing a state lawmaker. 

We may find out today if Abigail Hernandez will be allowed to remain in the country after pleading guilty to threatening East High School.

The man charged with leaving the scene of a hit & run crash that killed a motorcyclist will be be sentanced today.

A debate among most of the gubernatorial candidates for NY aired last night. You can watch the debate here.

