Sunrise Smart Start: November 1, 2018
Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Man killed his wife in Penfield yesterday and attempted to kill his Mother in Riga. He was later found dead in Pennsylvania.
Police investigating a burglary at the Auditorium Theater.
Man accused of using counterfeit bills at Wegmans to appear in court today.
News 8 is hosting a live debate in the race for the 25th congressional district tonight, at 7:00.
More Stories
Kids can get a dollar a pound for their candy for a max of $5.
Plan to give more of your household budget to Spectrum. The cable…
In a letter to a judge, included in court documents submitted ahead…