Local News

Sunrise Smart Start: November 1, 2018

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 07:07 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 07:07 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Man killed his wife in Penfield yesterday and attempted to kill his Mother in Riga. He was later found dead in Pennsylvania.

Police investigating a burglary at the Auditorium Theater. 

Man accused of using counterfeit bills at Wegmans to appear in court today.

News 8 is hosting a live debate in the race for the 25th congressional district tonight, at 7:00.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected