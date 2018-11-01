Sunrise Smart Start: November 1, 2018

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Man killed his wife in Penfield yesterday and attempted to kill his Mother in Riga. He was later found dead in Pennsylvania.

Police investigating a burglary at the Auditorium Theater.

Man accused of using counterfeit bills at Wegmans to appear in court today.

News 8 is hosting a live debate in the race for the 25th congressional district tonight, at 7:00.