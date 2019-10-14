Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Here are all your local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on October 14, 2019.

Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Black Jewelz. Police believe Jewelz stabbed and killed 34-year-old David Oquendo, Friday night on Bragdon place.

According to investigators, Jewels attacked another man on St. Paul Street while the officers were investigating the Bragdon Place scene.The second victim is expected to live.

Jewels is charged with murder and assault and he is scheduled to appear in court 9:30, Monday morning.

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a Fairport native who was the CEO of a Utah tech company.

Erin Valenti was last seen on Monday, October 7, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Valenti’s body was located inside a parked car on Saturday, according to a family friend. Valenti’s parents still live locally in Fairport.

A Rochester teen accused of stabbing a woman at least 14 times last week will appear in Fall River District Court in Massachusetts, Monday afternoon to face charges.

Heavenly Arroyo, 15, is accused of the murder of Ana Vázquez, 68.

Arroyo is being charged as an adult and was arraigned, ordered held without bail.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to an apartment at 220 Johnson St. for an emergency call around 5 p.m. on October 6. On the second floor of the residence, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman – identified as Vázquez – was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where, the DA’s Office said, she was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, she had at least 14 stab wounds.

Firefighters responded to a garage fire Sunday night on Attridge Road in Chili. No one was injured, but damage was considerable.

Firefighters say two cars were destroyed in the fire, which spread to the house and attic.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who lived there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Clouds will greet you this morning as a broad area of low pressure to our north brushes the area. A spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out this morning, but largely, the day will be dry. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s. Typical temperatures are right around 60 so it will definitely be on the cooler side.