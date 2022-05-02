ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, May 2, 2022

One person is dead and four others were hospitalized after five separate shootings in Rochester Sunday.

The first of two shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other around 12 p.m. Shootings took place on Glide Street, Parsells Avenue, Driving Park Avenue, and then two shootings on Dewey Avenue.

Ultimately, one man in his 20s was pronounced dead, the victim of the shooting on Driving Park. It was the city’s 23rd homicide so far this year. The four other victims were hospitalized.

Family, friends and first responders will gather Monday in Monroe County to pay their respects to Mercy Flight pilot James Sauer.

Sauer, of Churchville, passed away during a fatal training exercise when the Mercy Flight helicopter he — and Bell pilot Stewart Dietrick of Texas — were in crashed in Genesee County last week.

The Churchville man was a retired New York State Police pilot who also served as a Rochester police officer from 1993 to 2001. Sauer spoke with News 8 in 2020, when he celebrated the end of his 40-year military flight career.

Sauer’s family asked that the route from the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home to the Open Door Baptist Church be made public for those who want to line the roads, Mercy Flight said in a Facebook post.

Here’s the route:

At approximately 11:45 A.M. leave Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, N.Y.

Take East Avenue into Hilton Village – left on Route 259

Route 259 (15 miles) – left on Bowen Road

(.7 miles) turn right on Stottle Road

(450 Feet) Turn left on Stryker Road

(.7 miles) Turn left on Scottsville-Chili Road to the Open Door Baptist Church

For more information, click here.

Sauer’s family asked that the route from the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home to the Open Door Baptist Church be made public for those who want to line the roads, Mercy Flight said in a Facebook post.

Here’s the route:

At approximately 11:45 A.M. leave Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, N.Y.

Take East Avenue into Hilton Village – left on Route 259

Route 259 (15 miles) – left on Bowen Road

(.7 miles) turn right on Stottle Road

(450 Feet) Turn left on Stryker Road

(.7 miles) Turn left on Scottsville-Chili Road to the Open Door Baptist Church

For more information, click here.

If you’re like me, you may have driven by your neighborhood gas station, peeked at the price sign and thought, “What the heck is going on?” Gas prices have jumped as high as 40 cents over the last week at some fuel stations as the national average has started to creep back up.

AAA reports prices are up 4 cents since Monday to $4.16 for a gallon of regular gasoline. The fluctuating oil prices and tight gas supply are to blame for this most recent spike in prices, according to AAA. The group expects the cost of gas to keep increasing as oil prices stay above $100 per barrel.

Over the last week, Delaware has seen the largest price increase at more than 20 cents per gallon. Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida have also seen big jumps.

At the end of March, President Joe Biden announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil from the U.S. reserve in an effort to lower gas prices. Temporary relief came shortly thereafter.

What happens from here? It’s difficult to know, according to Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association. He said that it’s difficult to predict when there will be a consistent and stable price decline due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Biden is considering limiting student loan forgiveness to individuals who make below a specific income, three sources familiar with the issue told The Washington Post.

Officials are looking at limiting cancellation to those making below $125,000 or $150,000 as an individual or $250,000 or $300,000 for couples who file taxes together.

“There’s different proposals floating around the administration about how to structure this,” one person told the Post. “Over the course of the past week especially, administration and congressional staff have focused the conversation on debt cancellation on how to best meet the president’s desire to ensure the most economically vulnerable people with student debt benefit from any action.”

One of the arguments Republicans use against student loan relief is that it will benefit higher income Americans who are capable of paying back their debt.

The sources told the outlet the conversations are still in early stages and plenty of changes may unfold before an official plan is announced.

Rioters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, succeeded — at least temporarily — in delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the White House.

Hours before, Rep. Jim Jordan had been trying to achieve the same thing.

Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding — that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.

Pence “should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all,” Jordan wrote.

“I have pushed for this,” Meadows replied. “Not sure it is going to happen.”

The text exchange, in an April 22 court filing from the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, is in a batch of startling evidence that shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. A review of the evidence finds new details about how, long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded, several GOP lawmakers were participating directly in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of a free and fair election.

It’s a connection that members of the House Jan. 6 committee are making explicit as they prepare to launch public hearings in June. The Republicans plotting with Trump and the rioters who attacked the Capitol were aligned in their goals, if not the mob’s violent tactics, creating a convergence that nearly upended the nation’s peaceful transfer of power.

Our new workweek starts with a light shower or two in the morning before trending drier into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow climb into the lower 60s, destined to get another kick Tuesday where temperatures will try to touch 70 degrees.

Clouds will be thickening west to east Thursday with a round of rain set to arrive late and linger into Wednesday morning. That’ll likely be our wettest system of the week before we start to dry out again Wednesday into Thursday.

Models remain at odds with the track of another area of low pressure into Friday. If this system goes south, we likely don’t see much in the way of wet weather. If it tracks farther north, another round of soaking rain could be in play. We’ll be monitoring trends to see what this thing wants to do. In the short term, this upcoming week appears quite tame despite a few shots of rain.