Sunrise Smart Start June 27, 2018
(WROC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the city. Two people were able to escape a Rochester house fire thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor. Joe Morelle has won the Democratic primary for the 25th Congressional District. A missing Rochester teacher has been found by family members. Here's your Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
