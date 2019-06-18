Sunrise Smart Start June 18, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The New York State Senate has voted to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver's license.

Supporters say it will help grow the economy, as thousands of undocumented workers in the state can now legally drive to work.

Opponents argue it could threaten national security and elections.

Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that a cashless tolling system will be added to the New York Thruway by the end of 20-20.

Vehicles with EZ pass tags will be automatically charged as normal, but those without will have their license plate image captured, and a bill will be mailed to the registered owner.

Both the Brockport and Brighton central school districts are holding revotes on their 2019/2020 school budgets.

Neither budget received enough votes to pass.

Voters can choose to keep the same budget, modify it, or adopt a contingent one.

Polls are open from now until 9 p-m in Brockport at the Technology and Training Center, and from 7 a-m to 9 p-m in Brighton at the high school in the lower level.



Also, today: Mayor Warren is requesting that Rochester city council "Take action" on the "Our children, our future" bill.

That bill would lead to a referendum in November on a state takeover of the RCSD.

The city council meeting is tonight at 6:30 p-m.

Weather

Temperatures right now are all sitting somewhere in the 50s and 60s for a nice start. It's going to be a good day at the bus stop for the kids, and as you drive to work you should have no problems whatsoever around the region for the first half of the day. Have the shorts ready for this afternoon as well as the sunglasses. We expect the sun to come out a bit this afternoon as well as temperatures to warm up into the mid and upper 70s to near 80!



