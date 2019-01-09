Sunrise Smart Start January 9

Here’s a look at your Sunrise Smart Start for this Wednesday, January 9, 2019!

Rochester police are investigating a homicide outside the Cedarwood Towers Apartment Building. A 26 year old Rochester man was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued search warrants for two vehicles involved in a deadly crash Monday on Clarkson Parma Town Line Road.

The case against 22 year old Jordin Campbell has been waived to a Grand Jury. Campbell is accused of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and drunk driving after a fatal crash last Thursday in Henrietta.

Josh’s forecast is calling for lake effect snow developing and accumulating through tomorrow.