Sunrise Smart Start: January 4, 2019

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A fatal crash blocked access along 390 Southbound late last night. Police have made one arrest, and have confirmed one passenger is dead.

County health officials have a confirmed case of measles in Monroe County. The patient is an unvaccinated toddler who contracted the disease after traveling to Ukraine.

A Pittsford craft brewery is one step closer getting permission to set up shop in the village.

National grid is making repairs to downed power lines in Ontario county, after a tractor brought down several utility poles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss