Sunrise Smart Start: January 4, 2019

A fatal crash blocked access along 390 Southbound late last night. Police have made one arrest, and have confirmed one passenger is dead.

County health officials have a confirmed case of measles in Monroe County. The patient is an unvaccinated toddler who contracted the disease after traveling to Ukraine.

A Pittsford craft brewery is one step closer getting permission to set up shop in the village.

National grid is making repairs to downed power lines in Ontario county, after a tractor brought down several utility poles.