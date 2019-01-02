Sunrise Smart Start: January 2, 2019

Irondequoit police investigating a possible home invasion Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Gonzalez, the man accused of sexual abuse of a minor after an Amber Alert in December, is due in court Wednesday.

Gregory Jesmer, the man accused of murdering his 101 year old neighbor, has his jury trial on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating the first homicide of the new year, after two people were shot inside a home on Stout Street on Tuesday.

And the Mega Millions winning ticket has been sold in New York State. It was purchased at an auto service center in Glen Head, Nassau County on Long Island.