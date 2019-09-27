Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning and happy Friday! Here are your local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

Monroe County officials have confirmed a case of measles in an individual who recently traveled through our region.

According to Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, the individual with measles arrived at the Rochester airport on Monday, September 16, and left the region on Friday September 20. The individual’s measles case was confirmed on Saturday, September 21.

According to officials, the individual spent most of their time in Webster while in Monroe County, including stops at the Hampton Inn, JoJo Bistro, Hooligans Eastside Grill, Calvary Robotics and CGS Fabrication in Webster. The individual also spent periods of time at the airport.

Police in Rochester are investigating multiple violent robberies involving at least four suspects Thursday night.

A pizza delivery man was beaten by four teens and doused with a “noxious substance,” and then just a half hour and a few miles away a woman rushed by four people and punched in the face while walking to her car.

No arrests have been made in connection to either incident and police continue to investigate.

The $30 million budget shortfall by the Rochester City School District has some leaders and parents worried about the future schools in Rochester.

School board member Judith Davis is calling on board president Van White to resign. Davis says the district has faced problems for decades under his direction and the current crisis is the last straw.

Van White said he has no intention of stepping down. He says the problems were there before him. As for the current budget shortfall, he says the board is taking the correct steps forward, but he cites misleading reports by the district’s financial officer.

Thursday the Rochester City Council announced it filed an appeal on the decision that would block a referendum vote on the proposed Police Accountability Board.

Earlier this month, the Rochester Police Locust Club filed a lawsuit against the City of Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City Council, and the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Under the judge’s decision, the referendum could appear on the November ballot, but the votes wouldn’t count. Thursday city council filed an appeal in the Appellate Division Fourth Judicial Department, asking them to review the decision.

Your Friday will be a fine one from hilltop to lakeshore as our crisp cool start in the morning gives way to an abundance of sun and a pleasantly mild afternoon.

In short, the day will be nothing short of stunning. Warmer air surges back into western New York with sunshine helping to send temperatures into the middle 70s by afternoon. Savor the September splendor.