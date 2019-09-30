Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, September 30

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Good morning! Here are your local headlines in this Monday September 30 edition of Sunrise Smart Start.

Police are searching for the driver who hit a man in downtown Rochester then fled the scene. It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on East Main and Franklin right in front of the Liberty Pole. Police say the victim is a 55-year-old city resident. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. If you have any information, please call 911.

The family of a 2-year-old boy found wandering alone early yesterday morning is not facing charges at this time. A taxi driver found the boy on West Main Street near Brown Street around 3:30 a.m. He was wearing only a diaper. Police say it was “an unfortunate accident” and that the child somehow got out of the house.

A teenager is recovering this morning after he was shot near Dewey Avenue in Rochester. Officers were called to Birr Street on the west side around 4:00 yesterday. They found the 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The incident is still under investigation.

Rochester City Council is holding a special meeting today in light of a $30 million budget shortfall in the Rochester City School District. Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council President Loretta Scott have submitted an emergency action to establish fiscal oversight of the school district.

A special meeting will be held in City Council chambers at 2 p.m. Monday. Council is expected to vote on the measure at that time.

More than 5 million people in the U.S. suffer from Alzheimer’s.

That includes hundreds of thousands of people in New York state.

A team from the Alzheimer’s Association will be here to take your questions about Alzheimer’s. That’s from 5 to 6:30 p.m., right here on News 8.

Most of the area is just cloudy right now but there are a few showers that have snuck their way into the area from the west out ahead of a warm front. These won’t last long and will be confined to the very early morning here. This afternoon looks dry but with more clouds than sun.

Temperatures today will top out near 70 degrees.