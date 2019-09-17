Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, September 17

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Good morning! Here are your local headlines for Tuesday, September 17.

All work remains stopped at more than 50 General Motor factories across the U.S. Locally, hundreds of union workers picketed Monday outside the GM plant on Lexington Avenue. This is the first auto-workers strike since 2007. The United Auto Workers union says General Motors isn’t bargaining in good faith.

Two Rush-Henrietta students have been arrested in connection to two separate threats that occurred at Roth Junior High School earlier this month. Police say both threats were made on social media. One of the students is facing felony charges and criminal possession of a weapon. The other is charged with aggravated harassment.

Monroe County is setting up new polling sites next month to go along with new rules for early voting in the state. Currently, there are seven early voting locations throughout Monroe county. Only one of these locations is in downtown Rochester. That’s raising concerns for some city voters. Mayor Lovely Warren is urging the board of elections to revisit the issue.

The New York State Vapor Association is speaking out today after Gov. Cuomo announced a plan to ban flavored e-cigarette products. The ban would impact all flavors except tobacco and menthol. The group is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in Rochester.

Today begins a stretch of weather unlike any other. You will be treated to a good supply of sun today once the fog of the morning lifts in our usual suspect spots south of Rochester. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s in many cases but will make a strong recovery this afternoon. Highs will be in the reasonable range of the lower and in some cases the middle 70s.