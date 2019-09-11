Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, September 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Time now for your local headlines in Wednesday’s Sunrise Smart Start!

Beginning this morning, and on September 11th each year to follow, every public school in New York state will be required to hold a moment of silence.

The new law was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week. It establishes a 9/11 Remembrance Day. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in coordinated attacks in New York, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Monroe County legislature has passed a new law which will regulate grease traps at local restaurants.This comes two months after 3-year-old Bryce Raynor fell into a grease trap and died. “Bryce’s law” will set a new standard for all restaurants in the county for grease traps and for annual inspections.

Traffic warning for drivers today and tomorrow. The overpass carrying route 104 eastbound at the route 590 interchange will be closed to traffic starting tonight. The road is expected to close at 7 p.m. but will reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. The road was previously closed at the end of July for repairs. This will be one of two short-term overnight closures on the road.

Finalists announced for National Toy Hall of Fame

Today the Strong Museum of Play will reveal the 12 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony itself will be held in November. Last year, the Magic 8 Ball, Pinball, and Uno made the cut. Which toys will have a chance this year? We’ll find out at 10 a.m. Follow News 8 on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

You will definitely notice the damp roads and soaked ground heading out the door today. A round of showers and thundery downpours moved through during the overnight dropping a solid one half of an inch of rainfall and waking some up with an early alarm as a result.