A homeless man arrested after police say he tried to abduct a baby from her mother Saturday afternoon at Ontario Beach Park. Police say she was pushing her child in a stroller when the 38-year-old man attempted to grab the baby. The mother wrestled with him until people nearby came to help. The man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The gates firefighter who passed away last week will be laid to rest today. Joseph Manuse died suddenly last weekend. His funeral mass will be held at St. Jude Church. That’s on Lyell Road in Gates. The service begins at 9:30 a.m.

New York state is taking some major steps to curb the use of e-cigarettes.

As part of that effort — stores that sell vape products will soon have to post warning signs. The governor’s is also proposing a new law to ban flavored e-cigarettes — and subpoena three companies that provide ingredients in popular vaping cartridges.

A big change for students at the school of the arts is causing some controversy. They have to give up their cell phones before going to class — and they don’t get them back until they go home. The school says this will help students focus in class. But students, and plenty of parents, have problems with the new rule. A petition against the policy has been signed by more than seven-hundred people so far.

Truly, it will be a classic setup for September where we feel that true cool feel of Fall in the morning followed by summer warmth in the afternoon. Dress accordingly and prepare to shed a layer or two this afternoon as temperatures top out in the lower, and in some cases, the middle 80s during the peak heating of the day.