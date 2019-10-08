Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your latest headlines in the “Sunrise Smart Start” on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A 28-year old Rochester man is charged after the brutal stabbing of a Rochester police officer. Police say Keith Williams stabbed RPD officer Denny Wright several times. Officer Wright was responding to a domestic incident on Peck Street Friday. Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer. He’s scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 this morning.

The Brockport community came together last night to mourn a long-time school teacher who was killed over the weekend. Carrie ray was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a truck on Saturday. A candlelight vigil for her at Hamlin Beach State Park. The driver of that truck was ticketed for failing to safely pass a bicycle.

The town of Pittsford’s first dog park is set to open. The park will be located at East Street next to the little league fields. The park offers two off-leash areas one for small dogs and one for large dogs. Your dog must be a registered member of the Monroe County dog parks to enter. It’ll be open year-round from 7 a.m. until dusk.

There are some patchy areas of dense fog to deal with this morning especially well south and east of Rochester owing to the clearing sky that we had in the overnight after the rains of yesterday. Today otherwise looks like a great fall day with an ample amount of sun and a gentle breeze. Temperatures today top out in the lower 60s or about where you’d expect them to be this time of year.