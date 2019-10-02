Sunrise Smart Start for October 2, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here are your local headlines to get your day started.

Former congressman Chris Collins faces five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI yesterday. Sentencing is scheduled for January 17th. Collins resigned his seat in New York’s 27th district. Governor Cuomo can now either call a special election to fill the seat now or wait until the general election.

Rochester police are asking for your help finding a missing teen. 16-year-old Tyana Thacker was last seen on sixth street in Rochester around 9:45 p.m. Monday. She is around five foot seven and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white sneakers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

We are now more than two weeks into the United Auto Workers strike.

Striking workers here will join others from Central New York for a demonstration today. That’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. this evening near the corner of Driving Park Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard.

Getting your child vaccinated may soon become a little easier.

Instead of heading to the doctor, you may be able to get the shots at your local drug store. If a proposed bill is passed, parents would get a prescription from their child’s doctor then take that to the pharmacy.

Currently, pharmacists in New York can only give vaccinations to people 18-years or older.

Yesterday’s high of 88° in Rochester was a new record for the date erasing a record that had stood since 1877. It’s only been warmer in October on three other occasions: 1926, 1949, and 1951! That record heat is now literally gone with the wind thanks to a much anticipated cold front.

Waves of wet weather will be the story this morning along with dropping temperatures. Don’t be fooled by the air you encounter heading out the door early in the day. That mild feel will be long gone by late afternoon as temperatures head back into the 50s.