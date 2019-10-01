Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 1st

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning! Here are your local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

Chris Collins heads to federal court today where he is expected to plead guilty to insider trading charges. Collins represented the 27th congressional district since 2013. He issued his resignation yesterday. Collins was arrested for insider trading and for 13 months he insisted he would be exonerated.

Rochester City Council has passed a measure formally asking the state to monitor the city school district’s finances. This coming after the district announced that it went over budget by $30 million. Under the measure, state officials would monitor and place constraints on the district’s finances.

Rochester’s Little Italy Association will meet with city leaders today to discuss a planned expansion at Zweigles. Zweigles is looking to add 29,000 square feet of space to its Plymouth Avenue facility. The Little Italy Association is fighting for more input in the planning process.

Get ready for a taste of August in October. Aug-tober anyone? Some of the warmest weather imaginable for this time of year and certainly for today’s date is on its way. Get ready for balmy breezes, sunshine, and highs in the upper 80s today! It’s a one-day affair. Cooler times and wetter times are on the way.