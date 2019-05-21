Sunrise Smart Start for MAY 21, 2019

The search is on for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened shortly after 9:30 last night — on South Avenue near comfort street in the south wedge.

Police say a 60-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit.

The victim was taken to URMC— but did not survive.



Testimony continues today in the trial of Timothy Dean, the former Texas police officer accused of murder.

Prosecutors say Dean shot and killed Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn in the village of Sodus over a child custody dispute.

On the stand yesterday — a neighbor who says they saw what happened….. Identified dean as the shooter.



The defense will make its case today — in the trial of Rochester police officer Michael Sippel.

He’s accused of assaulting Christopher Pate after allegedly mistaking him for a wanted man.

Two people testified in court yesterday.

The prosecution has rested its case.

We will have a crew in the courtroom today.

Happening today-

The Rochester City Council will meet once again — with the police accountability board proposal on the agenda.

Last week — city council introduced a compromise amendment to the proposal that would allow former law enforcement officials to serve on the accountability board.

No former r.P.D employees would be considered.

Others would have to be at least three years out of law enforcement before becoming a candidate for the board.

City council meets at 7:30 this evening.



The governor has declared a state of emergency in all 8 counties which border Lake Ontario.

This due to rising water levels.

The state declaration now increases the “No wake zone” to one-thousand feet off the shore.

The water level is about 21 inches higher than average — but has yet to reach the record level it hit in 2017.



Weather

We have a bit of a chill out there this morning. Areas south of the Thruway are reporting temperatures close to 40 degrees. Even here in Rochester, the morning is starting out in the middle 40s.

The clouds that are with us right now will slide south and east allowing for us to see a good supply of sunshine for the day today.

Temperatures will be a solid 5 to 10 degrees lower than yesterday with highs in the lower 60s.

