Sunrise Smart Start for May 13, 2019

The lilac festival is closed today — and for the first time in years — rain is to blame.

All that rain this weekend turned out to be too much to handle.

Festival organizers made the call at 10:00 last night.

They’ll be watching the weather closely. Hoping it clears enough to re-open tomorrow.

Today’s scheduled musical headliners will instead perform at the anthology, located on East Avenue in downtown Rochester, beginning at 7:30 tonight.

Congressman Joe Morelle will be in Rochester today.

He’s set to announce new legislation addressing gun shop thefts.

Morelle says more than 20-thousand guns were stolen nationally between 2013 and 2017.

Morelle will detail that new legislation — at 11:00 this morning.

Senator Chuck Schumer will be in Rochester today — to push legislation in the fight against robocalls.

He’s set to announce legislation that would give federal authorities tools to trace the scam calls and find the scammers.

That announcement is scheduled for 12:45 this afternoon.

Weather

Low pressure will move from the Ohio Valley to the eastern great

Lakes tonight, before meandering very slowly across the region

Monday and Tuesday. This system will bring periods of rain, low

Clouds, and chilly temperatures for several days.

Widespread rain across western NY Monday morning will track eastward and across north central NY by Monday afternoon. There will likely be breaks in the rain across western NY, mainly in the afternoon as the region

Transitions to cold air advection through the day.

