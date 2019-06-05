Sunrise Smart Start for June 5, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The mother of Trevyan Rowe is suing the city of Rochester and the Rochester City School District over her son's disappearance and death.

Rowe was a 14-year-old special education student from school 12 who fell into the Genesee River.

His mother's lawsuit faults the school district not just for how it handled Rowe's disappearance...But for failing to meet Rowe's needs in school.

Republican Cheryl Dinolfo and Democrat Adam Bello are both competing for Monroe county executive and the independence party nomination.

There are over 20-thousand registered independence voters in Monroe County, and their votes could decide the election.

A primary vote will be held Tuesday, June 25th, to nominate the party's candidate.

After failing to pass its budget the first time around -- the Brighton Central School District is proposing a revised budget.

The budget didn't pass because voters failed to reach the super-majority needed to exceed the New York state tax cap.

The board decided has revised the budget to reduce spending by over a million dollars.

The vote for the new budget will be June 18th.

Weather

It's a lot milder this morning than it was yesterday morning. In fact, temperatures are about twenty degrees higher than they were at this time 24 hours ago.

The morning will be quiet but mostly cloudy.

Watch for a few showers and thundery downpours to develop especially into this evening.

Temperatures today will be at their highest levels in days! Look for highs into the upper 70s.